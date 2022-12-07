Ferguson plc (FERG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.75 on February 3rd

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
FERG stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,134,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average of $114.96. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 44.59% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on FERG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($115.84) to GBX 9,890 ($120.60) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.45) to GBX 9,630 ($117.42) in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferguson from £132 ($160.96) to £125 ($152.42) in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,319.82.
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
