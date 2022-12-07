Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Price Target Raised to €28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.00 ($27.37) to €28.00 ($29.47) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Ferrovial from €30.00 ($31.58) to €29.60 ($31.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ferrovial from €24.00 ($25.26) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.32.

Ferrovial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FRRVY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

