Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Tops $60.36 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $60.36 million and approximately $50.34 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00078836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00056817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00024683 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

