Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.14

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.14 and traded as low as C$8.65. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$8.67, with a volume of 163,018 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSZ shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.08.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.13. The stock has a market cap of C$884.76 million and a P/E ratio of 15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Fiera Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.36%.

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.