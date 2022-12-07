Filecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109.71 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.36 or 0.00025934 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $109.71 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 333,544,054 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

