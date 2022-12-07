Financial Contrast: Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) vs. Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Webster Financial 23.15% 12.09% 1.35%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Webster Financial 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Thomasville Bancshares and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $59.75, indicating a potential upside of 24.40%. Given Webster Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Webster Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Webster Financial $1.27 billion 6.60 $408.86 million $3.37 14.25

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Webster Financial pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Webster Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Thomasville Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services; commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services; wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers; and trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter services that are distributed directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, consultants, and financial advisors. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines, secured and unsecured loans, and credit cards to consumers. The company also offers online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 130 banking centers and 251 ATMs. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

