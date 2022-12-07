First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.84

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and traded as high as $15.86. First Bank shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 12,146 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FRBA. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Bank to $15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $297.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71.

First Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 104,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 5.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 277,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 22.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter.

About First Bank

(Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.