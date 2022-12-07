First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.29 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 30.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

