First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Stock Price Down 1.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.33. 68,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 133,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.