First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Stock Price Down 1.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.33. 68,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 133,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

