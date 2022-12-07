Five Below, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a report released on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FIVE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Five Below to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.79.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $180.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $6,277,885 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

