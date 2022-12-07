Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Director Charles K. Stevens III Sells 20,000 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. 4,150,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,959. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $22.21.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.
