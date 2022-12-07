Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 645,541 shares.The stock last traded at $144.54 and had previously closed at $145.54.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.45 and a 200-day moving average of $130.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

