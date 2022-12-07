Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Shares Down 1.4%

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.86. 39,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 57,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27.

Franklin Universal Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the third quarter valued at about $179,000.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

