Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Shares Down 1.4%

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.86. 39,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 57,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th.
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
