Frax (FRAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $15.28 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,023,027,133 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

