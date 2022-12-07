Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Freestone Resources shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Freestone Resources Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Freestone Resources

(Get Rating)

Freestone Resources, Inc is an oil and gas technology development company, which engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents. The company was founded on January 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Ennis, TX.

