FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LUG. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.68.

TSE LUG opened at C$13.52 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.94.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein acquired 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at C$5,624,016. In other news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$551,546.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 463,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,078,983.42. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein bought 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,624,016.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

