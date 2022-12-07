FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Sugar in a report released on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rogers Sugar’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

RSI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$5.81 on Monday. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$5.73 and a twelve month high of C$6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$606.40 million and a PE ratio of 13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.14.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

