FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.38. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at $7.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.32.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $87.96 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $4,414,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

