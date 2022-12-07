FY2024 EPS Estimates for Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Brother Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

Brother Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $30.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $40.25.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

