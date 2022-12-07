Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Shares Up 0.2%

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 32,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 320,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $417.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

