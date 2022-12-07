GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading 5.8% Higher

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.29 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.06). 248,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 592,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.96 ($0.06).

GCM Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.83. The company has a market cap of £9.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily develops the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

