General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,115,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 529,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,250,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE GD traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.95. 8,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,773. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $197.03 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

