General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of GE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.28. 5,768,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 51.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.9% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

