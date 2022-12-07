General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.
General Electric Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of GE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.28. 5,768,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 51.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.9% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Electric (GE)
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.