Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.48 and traded as high as C$2.52. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.46, with a volume of 24,730 shares changing hands.

Geodrill Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.48. The firm has a market cap of C$126.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.84%.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.