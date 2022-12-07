Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CSFB raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total transaction of C$76,854.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,519.52. In other Gibson Energy news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.71, for a total transaction of C$142,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$213,840.49. Also, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total value of C$76,854.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,519.52.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

GEI stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.34. The company had a trading volume of 122,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.45. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$21.15 and a one year high of C$27.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.35%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

