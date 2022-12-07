Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares fell 6% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.87. 173,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,207,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Specifically, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,381.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,212,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,381.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,297,382 shares of company stock valued at $18,977,813 over the last three months. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,675,000 after buying an additional 39,460,799 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575,106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,022,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 6,937,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

