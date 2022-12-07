Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 560 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 560 ($6.83) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.46) price target on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($9.15) price target on Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price objective on Glencore in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($8.05) price objective on Glencore in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 609.17 ($7.43).

Glencore Stock Down 1.6 %

LON:GLEN traded down GBX 8.97 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 547.13 ($6.67). 30,758,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,449,652. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 354.10 ($4.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 571.80 ($6.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 508.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 485.10. The stock has a market cap of £70.44 billion and a PE ratio of 558.30.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

