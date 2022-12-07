Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Up to $5.28

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $5.51. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 776 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,215,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 76,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

