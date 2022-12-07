Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Up to $5.28

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $5.51. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 776 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on GBTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.82.
Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group Company Profile
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Business Travel Group (GBTG)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.