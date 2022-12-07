Gode Chain Price Reaches $0.0149 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $419,029.17 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

