Got Guaranteed Hits 1-Day Volume of $137,882.47 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002264 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 38.8% against the dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $114.31 million and approximately $137,882.47 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $942.39 or 0.05601455 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00496329 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,035.01 or 0.29927505 BTC.

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed launched on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

