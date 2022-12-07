Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($12.56) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

