Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Shares Down 5.5%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 97,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 228,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of C$77.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.69.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

