Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0452 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $4.44 million and $1.01 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,809.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00454388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022684 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00851242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00110700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.86 or 0.00647604 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00242605 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

