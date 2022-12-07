GYEN (GYEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $403,971.26

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. One GYEN token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $39.27 million and approximately $403,971.26 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GYEN Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

