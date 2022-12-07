H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Down 6.6%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.56 and last traded at $39.94. Approximately 16,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,904,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

H World Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of H World Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of H World Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.