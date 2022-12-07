H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Down 6.6%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.56 and last traded at $39.94. Approximately 16,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,904,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HTHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.97.
H World Group Trading Down 3.6 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.06.
H World Group Company Profile
H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.
