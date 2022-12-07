H2O DAO Achieves Market Cap of $44.59 Million (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. H2O DAO has a market cap of $44.59 million and approximately $63,205.76 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, H2O DAO has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $931.52 or 0.05528064 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00500116 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,041.18 or 0.29893416 BTC.

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,728,944 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

