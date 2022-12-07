Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.62. 38,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,000,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HMY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

