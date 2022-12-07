Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.54

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $509.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

About Haverty Furniture Companies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.04%.

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.