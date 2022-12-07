HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,217 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for 1.3% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of HDFC Bank worth $77,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.10. 21,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.96.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

