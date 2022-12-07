Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) were up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 4,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,040,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 197,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,127,419.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

