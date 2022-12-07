Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 4,284,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 4,768,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.26 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML), subset of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome conditioning bone marrow transplants to substitute traditional chemotherapy and/or radiation; HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

