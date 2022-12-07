Hermez Network (HEZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $322,652.63

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.09 or 0.00024271 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $149.39 million and approximately $322,652.63 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010807 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021018 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00237228 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.12174904 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $292,112.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.