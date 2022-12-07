Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Holdings Decreased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,154 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.26% of Hess worth $85,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hess by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,913 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,818,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Hess by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,680,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,639 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Hess stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $134.82. 38,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.32 and a fifty-two week high of $149.83.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.15.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

