HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Buys $1,694,971.18 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 136,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,694,971.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,074,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642,413.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 136,033 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,782,032.30.

On Friday, December 2nd, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 53,125 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $681,593.75.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 131,770 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,536.50.

On Monday, November 28th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 350,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,154,500.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $1,312,944.22.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $1,218,297.78.

On Monday, November 21st, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $1,151,164.84.

On Friday, November 18th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 78,353 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $737,301.73.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 400,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $3,888,000.00.

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 309,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in HireRight during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in HireRight by 1,111.2% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,452 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HireRight during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in HireRight by 3.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in HireRight during the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.