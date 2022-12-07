HomeServe (LON:HSV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,179.59

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,179.59 ($14.38) and traded as high as GBX 1,191.62 ($14.53). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 1,191 ($14.52), with a volume of 329,093 shares.

HomeServe Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,187.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,179.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,977.50.

Get HomeServe alerts:

Insider Transactions at HomeServe

In other news, insider Tom Rusin sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($14.49), for a total transaction of £392.04 ($478.04).

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.