Hop Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $110.45 Million (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and approximately $109,124.89 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $931.52 or 0.05528064 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00500201 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,038.12 or 0.29898480 BTC.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

