Humanscape (HUM) Price Tops $0.0857 on Major Exchanges

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for about $0.0857 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

