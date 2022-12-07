Huobi BTC Price Reaches $16,889.38 on Major Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $658.17 million and approximately $28,313.81 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $16,889.38 or 1.00246418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

