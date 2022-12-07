iFabric (TSE:IFA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.57

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 71800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

iFabric Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.89 million and a PE ratio of 118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.22.

iFabric Company Profile

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products.

