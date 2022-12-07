Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 2,993 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Five9 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FIVN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.54. 862,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,623. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $84.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $144.63.

Get Five9 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five9 Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 845.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.